Dinesh Karthik joins Paarl Royals in SA20 League

Former Indian and RCB wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has signed up to play for Paarl Royals in the South African T20 League, SA20, in 2025. Paarl Royals is a franchise owned by Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals.

After the conclusion of the IPL earlier this year, Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket but has signed up for Paarl Royals. He will replace England cricketer Jos Buttler, who will not play for the franchise in the 2025 season.



The third season of the SA20 league will be played from January 8 to February 9, 2025.



Karthik joined the SA20 league as a brand ambassador alongside AB de Villiers and will also double up as a player. He has also taken up a role of a batting coach and mentor for his IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



Karthik took to social media to confirm the news after the franchise issued a statement. “Entering the ground again as a player. This time in Africa,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.



Paarl Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said Karthik’s experience will contribute a lot in the upcoming season and added that he is a great asset for any team. “Dinesh has served as one of the modern day greats for India in white-ball cricket, and his wealth of experience will contribute to the making of our side for Season 3. He has always proved to be a great asset for the teams he’s represented across leagues for the way he approaches the game and the impact he can make, so it’s an exciting signing for us and we look forward to having him with the group at Paarl,” Sangakkara said, in a club statement.



Paarl Royals is captained by David Miller and the franchise were the semifinalist in the inaugural season and were eliminated in the knock-out in the second.

