Discovery Plus to showcase MotoG World Championship live

Mumbai: Discovery Plus, India's first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, will showcase MotoGP World Championship LIVE starting with the Austrian Grand Prix scheduled from August 15. With 11 races more to go this season, Discovery Plus aims to build a passionate community of racing enthusiasts in the country. Eurosport, the official broadcaster of MotoGPWorld Championship, will continue to showcase the championship on linear network.

Speaking on the occasion, Issac John, Business Head, Digital, Discovery – South Asia, said: "We are delighted to super-serve fans of MotoGP with the live coverage of the upcoming races. This has been an action-starved year for all racing fans and the addition of MotoGP is a significant step up."

The 2020 MotoGP World Championship has already sprung up many surprises with defending world champion Marc Marquez not being able to compete in the second and third race after a crash in the Spanish GP.

Frenchman, Fabio Quartararo has been the new star of the season winning both the Spanish and the Andalucía GP. The Czech GP saw another history being made as South African Brad Binder became the first Rookie since 2013 and the first rider for Red Bull KTM Factory Team to pull off a win in MotoGP.

All the action from the MotoGPmyWorldMotorrad Grand Prix von Osterreich Qualifying will stream LIVE on Discovery Plus at 16:50 pm on August 15 and at 15:30 pm on August 16 while watch the LIVE telecast on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Saturdayfrom 4pm followed by the main race on Sunday from 2:15 pm.