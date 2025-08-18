DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders thriving on hard work and fresh talent, says Navdeep Saini

The ongoing season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) has seen a promising run of performances from defending champions East Delhi Riders, with senior pacer Navdeep Saini crediting disciplined preparation and execution behind the team’s success so far.

East Delhi Riders, who are currently placed second in the standings, are in line to defend their title this season with solid performances from batter Arpit Rana and captain Anuj Rawat.

"By far, the tournament is going as planned. We had good training sessions before the tournament and we knew that if we focus on the process, the result would also be good," Navdeep told IANS.

The fast bowler was also quick to praise the younger members of the squad, highlighting how fresh talent has stepped up in crucial situations.

"Youngsters have impressed so far in the tournament. In every match, there are 2-3 new players who are winning games for the side. If I have to pick one player, then it would be Mayank Rawat. I've seen him closely, he is bowling very well and also contributing runs with the bat in the end as per the team's requirement," he added.

Saini expressed his desire to work his way back into higher-level cricket.

"If I perform as best as I can, then the comeback chances will be high. So, I'm following my work ethics and training programs to earn my spot back in the team as soon as I can," the pacer said, who last represented India in 2021.

Mayank Rawat has indeed emerged as a key contributor for the franchise. Balancing both bat and ball, Mayank credited the team environment and squad combination for the success.

"I was part of this team last year too, so the coaching staff is very helpful and they don't pressurise us for anything. Our captain, Anuj Rawat, is also very calm, and he doesn't put pressure on players for either bowling or batting. Our combination is very good," said the off-spinner.

Fellow youngster Arpit Rana, who is currently the highest run-getter with 364 runs in six innings, spoke about how the squad developed camaraderie early on during pre-season.

"2-3 days after the auction ended, we set up a camp where our team assembled, we came to know each other and practised well, which is yielding results for us," Arpit said.

Away from competition, the left-handed batter also drew inspiration from one of the game’s modern greats.

"Virat Kohli and I like his aggression very much," he added, expressing hope that strong performances in this tournament might pave the way for an IPL contract.