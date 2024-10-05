Football: Juventus ‘will decide’ Paul Pogba’s future, says Thiago Motta

Turin : Following the news of French midfielder Paul Pogba's ban for violating the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, which was originally set for a period of four years, being reduced to 18 months, it is yet to be seen whether Pogba's future lies with Juventus or away from the club.



The Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone in August last year and was handed the maximum punishment by Italy’s anti-doping court but appealed to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Upon the news of his return, Juventus head coach Thiago Motta confirmed that the club is yet to decide what to do with the former Manchester United midfielder.

“The club will decide what to do about Pogba. Pogba was a great player. He hasn’t played for a long time. I’m focused on tomorrow’s game, the rest doesn’t matter,” said Motta to reporters in a press conference.

Pogba had confirmed his return with a photo of his football boots with the caption having one sand clock indicating his eagerness to return to the pitch. Pogba also went on to release a statement on Friday expressing his delight.



“The nightmare is finally over. After the CAS decision, I am looking forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again. I have always maintained that I have never knowingly violated the World Anti-Doping Agency rules when I took a medically prescribed nutritional supplement, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes.



"I play with integrity and, while I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to express my thanks to the judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport who listened to my explanation,” read the statement.