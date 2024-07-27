Football: Real Madrid unveil Brazilian sensation Endrick; signs six-year contract

Madrid: President Florentino Perez welcomed Endrick to Real Madrid on Saturday as the youngster was unveiled to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian forward signed the contract that will link him to Los Blancos for the next six seasons. Having signed the document, Endrick was presented with a replica of Santiago Bernabeu stadium, a watch and a jersey printed with his name and number, 16.

“Today, we're welcoming one of those players who was born to wear the Real Madrid jersey. We waited for him to turn 18, just last Sunday, and now we welcome to the Santiago Bernabéu a young lad whose football has already excited every lover of the game around the world. Welcome to the club, Endrick," said Perez at the ceremony.

The 18-year-old has agreed to join Madrid in 2022 when he was just 16 years old. The deal included that he would stay with Palmeiras until 2024 upon which he would join the club.

The Brazilian choked back tears as he uttered his first emotional words as a Madridista.

“I don't have the words to explain what I'm feeling because I have always wanted to be here. I so wanted to play for Madrid, it was a dream that today has come true. I'd like to thank everyone, and now, let's sing together: 3, 2, 1, Hala Madrid!,” said Endrick to the passionate Madrid crowd.