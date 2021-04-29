Champions League: 'I'm so satisfied with the performance,' says Guardiola after City's 2-1 win over PSG

Pep Guardiola said he was "satisfied" with Manchester City's performance after they came back from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Going into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, Man City have two vital away goals but Guardiola is aware that they have another 90 minutes to play and "anything can happen" there.

PSG took a 1-0 lead at home on Wednesday when Marquinhos headed one into the goal post from Angel di Maria's corner after 15 minutes and the hosts had the lead at the half-time break. As City remained positive, Guardiola's side were rewarded when Kevin de Bruyne's threatening cross dodged everyone in the penalty area and went past motionless PSG keeper Kaylor Navas.

While PSG's key forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and di Maria began to tone down, Riyad Mahrez put Manchester City in a great position to reach their maiden Champions League final. His left-footed free-kick beat Navas a few minutes later and gifted the Premier League side a second crucial away goal.





0 - Tonight was the first time Kylian Mbappé completed 90 minutes in a UEFA Champions League match and failed to attempt a single shot. Subdued. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2021





"Sometimes you need to be more relaxed and be ourselves. The first half is normal - you don't want to lose the ball [so] you don't play free. We changed a little in the way we press. We were passive [earlier on]. Then we were more aggressive. It's not easy against Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria.

Afterward, we found goals and could have scored another. I'm so satisfied with the performance but we're only halfway. There are 90 more minutes. Anything can happen. We didn't have good possession in the right positions. This club doesn't have much experience in the semi-finals of this tournament. This will help us. In the second half, we were aggressive and played really good," Guardiola told BT Sport after City's spectacular 2-1 win in Paris.

"Against Dortmund, we conceded and came back. Today the same. [We were] ourselves in the second half. We are good playing in a certain way - we can't do a different way," added City's head coach.

Continuing their form on the road, Manchester City have won their last 18 away

matches across competitions, scoring 46 goals and conceding just nine.

De Bruyne, who has netted nine goals this season for Manchester City, has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight Champions League appearances in the knockout stage (five goals, four assists). He became the fourth City player to reach double figures for Champions League goals after Sergio Aguero (36), Raheem Sterling (21) and Gabriel Jesus (16).





3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the fourth different player to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League matches against Paris SG, after Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford (3 each) and Neymar (4). Intentional? #UCL pic.twitter.com/ZgkybY3Luj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2021





Reacting to the disappointing 2-1 loss, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino termed the result as "painful."

"There were two different halves - we did well in the first half but it is difficult to eliminate a team like City. We deserved to be ahead but they were better than us and dominated the second half. The two goals were accidents, but they created more than us. It was one half for each team. The two goals are very disappointing. It is difficult to accept but that can happen, and it has happened in a semi-final. It is very painful.

It is difficult to explain why they were better but we were better in the first half. It was difficult to cope, their physical condition, they were more aggressive. We didn't show the energy you need. The red card could be yellow, could be red. The second leg - in football you need to believe. They have the advantage," Pochettino told BT Sport in a post-match interview.

PSG will travel to Manchester for the return leg of the semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on May 4 (Tuesday).