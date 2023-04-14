Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly injured, will miss 2 games

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has picked up a hamstring injury and is out for a "matter of weeks," revealed interim boss Frank Lampard.



Koulibaly is set to miss Chelsea's next two matches, which are against Brighton and Real Madrid. Chelsea will host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, while they host Los Blancos in their Champions League quarter-final second leg next week.

The Senegalese centre-back picked up the injury in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. He was replaced by left-back Marc-Cucurella in the 55th minute when the Blues were 1-0 down.

"He is a very good, very experienced player," said Lampard.

Benoit Badiashile could come in for the Brighton match, but the 22-year-old Frenchman is not registered for the Blues in Europe. Trevoh Chalobah is another option for Lampard and is in Chelsea's European squad.

"People talk a lot about our squad but we haven't got lots of cover in certain times and the Champions League squad is different to the Premier League squad.

"Of course, it is a disappointment for Koulibaly and for us, but it's an opportunity [for others] and we carry on without him and hopefully he gets as fit as he can," added Lampard.

Chelsea forward Aubameyang could play against Brighton

Placed 11th in the 2022-23 Premier League table, Chelsea are having a tough time and have not scored a goal in their last four games in all competitions.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who came off the bench in Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Wolves last weekend could be involved in their side for the game against Brighton.

"Auba is a bit like everybody in the squad now, whether you have been starting before or not starting so much, everyone now needs to compete in training to show that you are worthy of a place. Of course, history says he has a fantastic goalscoring record so we'll see," said Lampard.

Chelsea have played three games in the last six days and some players, who have been out of the team, have had very few opportunities to impress Lampard since he returned to the club after Graham Potter was sacked.

"They can't all play, the maths doesn't work. Firstly, I want to win football matches - as we're Chelsea and that's what's expected of us. And then secondly I want to be part of a process in this period where, if players deserve to play, they get an opportunity on the pitch to show what they can do.

"Saturday will be an opportunity for some players that didn't play in the Champions League, who possibly didn't play at the weekend, to come in because it's a game where we absolutely need freshness and energy as well," added Lampard.