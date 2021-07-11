Copa America: What Lionel Messi said after winning maiden trophy with Argentina

A thrilled Lionel Messi said he could not explain the happiness he was feeling after winning the Copa America, his first major trophy with Argentina, on Sunday.



Argentina defeated hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final to claim their first major title in as long as 28 years. The triumph also made them the joint-most successful team in Copa America along with Uruguay – 15 titles.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has achieved a lot with his club FC Barcelona but his abilities with his country were always questioned. He had come close to winning his maiden major trophy thrice in the last decade but he lost all three finals. That changed on Sunday when Argentina forward Angel di Maria netted the winner for La Albiceleste.

"It's crazy, the happiness I'm feeling is not something that could not be explained. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times. I needed to get that thorn out regarding winning with the national team. I was left disappointed before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group which got stronger since the last Copa America. It's a group of very good people, that never complaint but only push forward," Messi said after Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil on Sunday.

Antes de irnos a dormir, te dejamos tu nuevo fondo de pantalla 😉📱 pic.twitter.com/H91LNzgr3q — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 11, 2021

Brazil, who have won the Copa America nine times in the past, were also the defending champions. They won the title in 2019 by beating Peru in the final.



"It still has not sunk in that we are champions. But I think it will be a match that will last in history, not just because we are champions of South America but because we beat Brazil in their backyard. We have to take advantage of this new pack. I told them that they were going to be the future of the national team and I wasn't wrong. They showed that and today we are champions," added Messi in the same interview.

Soon after the final whistle, Messi dropped to the ground in joy and was instantly mobbed by his team-mates, before being hurled in the air in celebration. Following his celebrations with his teammates and support staff, an overjoyed Messi was seen video calling his family from the ground itself. Messi screamed in happiness as he kissed his winner's medal and punched the air, sharing the beautiful moments with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids.

Later in the interview, Messi mentioned his family, saying things are going to be different when they go on a vacation next.

"I thought of my family when the game ended. We have suffered many times. We would go on vacation and spend the first few days sad. This time it's different," the Argentina captain added.

Lionel Messi celebrating his Copa America win on a video call with his family is definitely one of the best things you'll see all day!!! pic.twitter.com/GMYngyUcFb — infosfcb (@infosfcb) July 11, 2021

Speaking on teammate di Maria, who struck the winning goal on Sunday, Messi said, "I told fideo (Angel di Maria) that today was going to be his revenge and it was. I want to share this with the team mates I have had and got so close with and it didn't happen. This is also for them."

