Discover who makes Neymar Jr's dream five-a-side team

Hyderabad: Ahead of the fifth edition of Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five the striker reveals all about his tough year, Champions League ambitions and his favourite players. Red Bull Athlete Neymar Jr is back in the goals for Paris Saint-Germain and looking forward to a bumper year in which he is bidding to win major honours for both club and country. The 27-year-old spoke about his tough year (2019) with injuries, why he thinks PSG can win the Champions League and reveals two dream five-a-side teams featuring players past and present as well as four players he wishes he had played alongside.When asked on how he would reflect his 2019, the Brazilian superstar said," Professionally and personally, 2019 was a tough year for me. It was a year full of learnings and turnarounds. I injured myself and had to come back. Then I injured myself again. Although it seems like a bad year, it was a year full of learnings and lots of experiences. I am taking the positive side of it so that 2020 can be better."

Paris Saint Germain have made a great start in Ligue 1 as well as in the Champions League, when asked about his team's chances of winning the Champions League, he said," Yes, I think there's a possibility we can make it. In terms of the team and players, since I've played for PSG, this is the most prepared and strongest year we had in my opinion. So, I think we have a chance. Although PSG has never won the Champions League, we are going to fight for this title. We know our values and we hope to be in the final."

When asked about who he would have in his five a side team if he got a chance to build a dream team for the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five competition, he said: "This is a tough one. There are too many players I would like to have played with. Can I mention more than one? Romario is one of them, Ronaldo too, although I played during his 'farewell', and Zinedine Zidane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. A team with players that are still playing: Messi, Suarez, Mbappe, Pogba and Hazard. A team with retired players: Xavi, Lampard, Gerrard, Beckham and Henry."