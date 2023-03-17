Europa League Draw: Man Utd's quarter-final opponent, match date, time in IST

Manchester United have been drawn against Sevilla in the quarter-final of the 2022-23 Europa League.

The Europa League and UEFA Champions League draw took place on Friday.

Having already faced Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona, and Real Betis, Man Utd are set to face their fourth Spanish opponent – Sevilla, who are record winners of Europa League with four titles.

Europa League's other quarter-final ties are the following: Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus, Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen, and Roma vs Feyenoord, which is a repeat of last-year's Conference League final.

Manchester United thrashed Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 in the Europa League. The first leg of the quarter-final game between Man Utd and Sevilla will be played at Old Trafford on April 13, with the return fixture in Spain a week later, on April 20. The time of the said games is yet to be announced.

This will be Man Utd's second trip to Seville in recent times after they defeated Real Betis 1-0 on Thursday at Benito Villamarín Stadium, thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal. Sevilla also have on-loan Man Utd full-back Alex Telles in their squad.

If Man Utd go past Sevilla in the quarter-finals, Erik ten Hag and Co will face either Sporting Lisbon or Juventus in the semi-final of Europa League this season.

Man Utd are in fine form in the 2022-23 season, having already won a trophy. The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United in the final to win the League Cup. Man Utd are also alive in the FA Cup, while they are placed third in the Premier League table.

Sporting Lisbon, who were eliminated from the Champions League earlier this season, are coming off by beating Premier League leaders Arsenal on penalties in the second leg of Round of 16.

Juventus have won the Europa League three times, with their last victory coming in 1993. The Serie A side defeated Freiburg to reach the last-eight of the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League draw, defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn against two-time champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals, which will be a repeat of the 2021-22 quarter-final.

Arguably the tie of the quarter-final is Manchester City against Bayern Munich, where Pep Guardiola will come up against his former club. In an all-Italian tie, six-time winners AC Milan will take on Napoli, while 2010 champions Inter Milan are due to face off against Benfica.