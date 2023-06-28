India and Kuwait share spoils in 1-1 stalemate

India and Kuwait played out a 1-1 draw in the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Sunil Chhetri’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Anwar Ali’s own goal in second-half stoppage time as India finished Group A second to Kuwait on goals scored.

Earlier, a persistent Nepal ended their SAFF Championship campaign on a bright note, beating Pakistan 1-0 in a Group A match.

Nepal's Aashish Chaudhary (80th minute) broke the deadlock and ensured that Pakistan went back home winless. Nepal and Pakistan were already out of contention for a semifinal berth after losing their earlier matches.

Indian head coach Igor Stimac was back in the technical area after serving out his suspension against Nepal, following his red card against Pakistan in his side’s tournament opener. India manufactured an early chance in the as Mahesh Singh and Akash Mishra combined well on the left side before the latter whipped in a cross into the centre of the box citing an onrushing Sunil Chhetri. The skipper couldn’t get to the ball in time as a chance went begging early on. Anwar Ali tried poking the ball in from close range following a corner in the 10th minute, but Kuwait had enough men at the back to get a block in. Kuwait went close to earning the lead in the 24th minute but Indian custodian Amrinder Singh got his body in the way of a shot from close range following some good play from the visitors.

Kuwait tried to hit on the counter in the 39th minute with some swift link-up play that looked elegant, but the resulting shot, from outside the box, was a timid hit and the Indian goalie had no issues gathering the ball.

Indian captain Chhetri netted the 92nd international goal of his career in the first minute of the first half extra time to give India the lead. Lurking in the centre of the box, Chhetri produced an excellent volley from the corner to put the Blue Tigers ahead before the break.

The second half got off to an energetic start as India tried to push the lead with some industrious play on the wings, but they couldn’t get the decisive touch on more than one occasion.