Indian men’s football team’s head coach Manolo Marquez announces probables for international friendlies

Hyderabad: The Indian football team’s head coach Manolo Marquez has announced a 26-member probables for a tri-nation friendly tournament against Vietnam and Lebanon.

The international friendlies, played during the FIFA international match window, will be played at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

India will play against hosts Vietnam on October 9 and against Lebanon on October 12. Vietnam are ranked 116th in the world while Lebanon are at rank 114, the highest ranked team among the three. India are the lowest ranked team at 126.

The 26-member probable list will be pruned down to 23 and the final squad will be announced before the team’s departure to Vietnam.

The same squad will also play against Malaysia in another international friendly window on November 19.

The tri-nation friendlies are Manlo Marquez’ second assignment as the head coach of the Indian men’s football team. His first tournament – the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad – ended in a loss after a goalless draw against Mauritius and a 0-3 defeat against Syria.

Marquez is also running against time to get the Indian team ready for the tournament, given his commitments with Indian Super League club FC Goa for which he is the head coach.

Indian squad for the tri-nation tournament:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh and Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh and Rahim Ali.