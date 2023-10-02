Live
- ‘BJP scared’: Police manhandled party workers, says Abhishek Banerjee
- One killed, 22 injured as Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa
- Delhi court sends NIA's 'most wanted' terrorist Shahnawaz to 7-day police remand
- Injuries a problem for Spanish sides in Champions League action
- Jungles in poll-bound MP throwing up guns: Pistols worth Rs 75 lakh seized within a month
- Air India's San Francisco flight, once diverted to Russia's Magadan, cancelled on due to operational issues
- China’s economy could be regaining momentum after major slowdown
- Moderate tremors felt in parts of North Bengal; no damage reported
- Asian Games: Indian men beat Kyrgyzstan; women lose to top seed China in fourth round of chess Team event
- Nitish Kumar calls all party meeting on Tuesday to discuss caste survey
Just In
Injuries a problem for Spanish sides in Champions League action
Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Sevilla all face vital UEFA Champions League games away from home on Tuesday, with all of them having injury problems in their defence.
Madrid: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Sevilla all face vital UEFA Champions League games away from home on Tuesday, with all of them having injury problems in their defence.
Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are Real Madrid's only fit central defenders for their visit to play Napoli, with Eder Militao out for the season and David Alaba suffering a groin strain, Xinhua reports.
After their dramatic injury-time win over Union Berlin in their opening group game, the visit to Napoli will be vital to decide which of the two strongest sides in the group is likely to finish top and assure a more comfortable passage in the last-16.
Real Sociedad travel to play Salzburg after a 3-0 win in the Basque derby on Saturday night, but that win came at a price, with Kieran Tierney suffering a hamstring injury, while Robin Le Normand was substituted after suffering muscle fatigue and almost certainly won't start.
A home draw against Inter Milan has put some pressure on the side from San Sebastian, who need to avoid defeat in Austria in what looks like a tough and even group.
Sevilla's draw at home to Lens in the first round of group games has also complicated matters for Jose Luis Mendilibar's side, although they will have Marcos Acuna available to face PSV Eindhoven.
Former Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong will be PSV's main threat, but Mendilibar travels with Erik Lamela, Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou all doubtful of starting, while Mariano Diaz is out with a muscle problem.