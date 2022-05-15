Jurgen Klopp: Sadio Mane's missed penalty is 50% my responsibility

Jurgen Klopp has taken the blame for Sadio Mane's missed penalty after Liverpool FC defeated Chelsea to clinch the 2021-22 FA Cup.



The Reds are still in hunt for a historic quadruple as they once again beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Wembley to claim their second trophy of the season. Earlier this year, these two sides faced off in the League Cup final at the same iconic stadium with Klopp's side coming at the top in the penalty shootout.

While Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race, they have the Champions League final to come against Real Madrid.

After Cesar Azpilicueta missed his shot from the spot, Liverpool had all penalties successfully scored with Mane in next for the decisive shot. Mane, who had scored the winning penalties for Senegal twice earlier this year, unfortunately, missed. His compatriot Edouard Mendy saved his shot, bringing Chelsea back into the game.

However, Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's strike, leaving Kostas Tsimikas to secure Liverpool's second trophy of the season with his winning penalty.









Speaking about Mane's penalty miss in a post-match interview, Klopp said that it was "50%" his responsibility.

"Sadio's penalty is for sure at least 50 per cent my responsibility because you have to let the boys do what they think they do, but with him, I said, 'He knows you exactly, the goalie, so do the other way around.' How very often in my life, I realised it's better to shut up! But we still made it and honestly, it means the world to us.

It's massive. It was difficult. The first 25 minutes were the best 25 minutes we played ever against Chelsea, we played an incredible game, but we didn't score," Klopp was quoted by Liverpool's media, after the Reds' memorable night at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp: Luis Diaz should have scored

Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz has already won two trophies with Liverpool since his arrival at Anfield in January.

"What a boy, what a story, what a player – but he should have scored! I think we agree, he agrees probably. So the speed he has is insane. Not to forget, he played on the side of Chalobah and Reece James, and getting in a situation like this is absolutely unlikely. The big chance he had in the first half, I think it was a pass from Trent – if you want, we can talk about his performance as well, by the way – and he should have scored at that moment with his quality.

That's how it is. But what a player. He's outstanding. He's a fantastic boy. It's so funny, so we hug each other after the game and just shout vamos and whatever, the few words I know in a similar language. It's so funny. But he gets our football 100 per cent. We thought we saw that at Porto but that it's really like this, I feel really lucky as well, to be honest. He fits like a glove to our football and that's really, really special," added Klopp in the same interview.









The Colombian forward has netted 22 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool.