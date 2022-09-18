La Liga: Surprised by Lewandowski's 'human side,' says Xavi after Barcelona's 2-0 win

FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Robert Lewandowski after the Polish forward netted a brace in their 3-0 win in La Liga on Saturday.



Barcelona's victory came at Camp Nou against Elche and took the Catalans to the top of the 2022-23 La Liga table. However, second-placed Real Madrid still have a game in hand.

"I was surprised by Lewandowski's human side. He is a very humble person with commitment and hunger," Xavi told reporters after Barcelona's win on Saturday.

Lewandowski has continued his incredible run in his maiden season with Barcelona, having now scored in five straight league games. The 34-year-old forward has netted 11 goals and provided two assists in eight matches for Barcelona in all competitions.

In the post-match interview, Xavi also spoke about the depth of his current squad. "We have a very big squad now. Everyone is training well, responding well. Remember that this season is strange, and we need everyone to be in their top game. We need to become a family.

"You win titles with a big squad, not with a set starting XI. We have 25 players, and all of them could start for every match. Then it's my turn to take the decisions."

Elche skipper Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski down when he was through. From there on, it was the usual routine for Xavi and Co as Barcelona had 25 efforts on goal to the visiting side's one.

"I'm happy to have won. It was very important. After their red card, the match completely changed. We always have room to improve. Before the red card, the match was more positional. After that, we enjoyed it. It felt quite easy, especially in the second half.

"We've had a good start to the season. I'm very grateful. Everyone is ready to play at any time, and you can see that. Everyone can make a difference. 16 out of 18 points is a good start. I am satisfied," added Xavi in the interview.

Barcelona's 18-year-old defender Alejandro Balde started the game on Saturday, marking his fifth start of the league season. He even made two assists, Memphis Depay's goal and one of Lewandowski's goals.

"It never ceases to amaze me that a kid of Balde's age is playing as well as he is. He will give us a lot. His physical condition is barbaric. Balde is a great left-back. We have three great left-backs. Jordi, Marcos and Balde. He created several chances today. I'm very happy for him, he's very mature," Xavi said of the young left-back.

The Barcelona boss also praised 19-year-old Pedri, who has played all of their games so far this season. "Pedri is a superlative player. He understands the game, and he can make a difference with his assists. Pedri has to become decisive for our future. At 19 years old, he is comparable to the best footballers that have ever played here. We need to take care of him," added Xavi.

Meanwhile, Xavi also spoke about Ansu Fati, who has not been starting games for Barcelona regularly this season. "Ansu looks good, he looks happy. He played quite well today, and he had a few chances. We have a plan with him and we're going to stick with it. He will be very important, don't worry," said Xavi.

With the international break currently underway, Barcelona will return to action on Oct. 1 when they take on Mallorca in La Liga.