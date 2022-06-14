Liverpool FC sign Benfica's Darwin Nunez on 6-year contract [Full details here]

Liverpool FC have signed Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica on a long-term contract ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Reds announced on Tuesday.

Nunez has signed a six-year contract with Liverpool, who have paid €75m plus add-ons to a €100m potential package, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old spent two seasons at Benfica, where he scored 48 goals and provided 16 assists in 85 appearances for the Portuguese club in all competitions. Notably, Nunez top-scored for Benfica last season with 34 goals, including 26 in Primeira Liga, where they finished third behind Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

Nunez has also earned 11 senior caps for Uruguay to date, after making an international debut in October 2019.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club. I'd like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me. They've been really important to me in the stages in my career. I'm really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I'm grateful to her that I'm here.

"It's a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I'm very happy to be a part of this great club. I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here. As I say, I've watched quite a lot and it's a very big club and I hope I can give everything that I've got in order to help the team," Nunez told Liverpool's media after signing with the club.

Nunez had scored in each of Benfica's games against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last term and thereby had earned the attention of the Reds and boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have also announced that Nunez will wear the No. 27 shirt and he has become only the third Uruguayan to sign for the club, following on from Luis Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

"When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here. You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.'

"That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool," added Nunez in the same interview.