Mumbai City FC sign young duo of Ranawade & Rohlupuia

Mumbai : Mumbai City FC on Friday confirmed the signing of defender AmeyRanawade and midfielder PC Rohlupuia ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

While 22-year-old Ranawade has joined the Islanders on a one-year contract, 21-year-old Rohlupuia has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Ranawade, a product of the AIFF Academy in Goa, has represented the now defunct DSK Shivajians and MohunBagan in the I League along with two stints at fellow ISL side FC Goa. The defender is also a junior international having represented India at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

Born in Mizoram, Rohlupuia played his youth football at East Bengal and through impressive performances in midfield, earned his place in the senior squad, representing the Kolkata-based club 9 times between 2018 and 2020.