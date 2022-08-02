Premier League start Diogo Jota signs a new long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool FC announced on Tuesday that winger Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds.



Jota penned down the new deal at the AXA Training Centre to extend his Liverpool career that began in 2020 when he joined them from Wolves, the Anfield side confirmed in an official release.

The Portugal striker's new deal is valid until 2027, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.





Jota, who joined Liverpool at £45 million, scored in his first Premier League game for the Reds. His league debut with Liverpool was against Arsenal at Anfield where he came off the bench to score in the 88th minute. He ended his maiden season with Liverpool with 13 goals and an assist in 30 competitive games.

The Portugal national bettered the tally in the 2021-22 campaign he netted 21 goals and eight assists in 55 games in all competitions. He certainly played a key role in Liverpool's fine season, where they won two titles (League Cup and FA Cup) and finished runners up in two competitions (Premier League and Champions League).

Jota finished third in the list of most goals for Liverpool last term, after Mohamed Salah (31 goals) and Sadio Mane (23 goals).









Even though Jota had three years left on his contract, Liverpool have offered him a new lucrative deal as a reward for his fine start to his life in Merseyside. Jota's current weekly wage is around $110,000, according to Spotrac. It is understood that the former Porto striker will receive a significant pay rise with the new contract.

"Well, [I'm] really proud, I have to say. Obviously, since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that's what I wanted from the beginning.

Now, signing a new long-term deal, it's obvious from the club's perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously, it's really good to establish I'll be here for a while. So, the beginning of a new season, let's do it," Jota told Liverpool's media after signing the new deal on Tuesday.





He's a lad from Portugal…🎶 pic.twitter.com/Z8o3AQvhEi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022





He 'works unbelievably hard for the team' – Jurgen Klopp

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Jota, saying the Portuguese striker "works unbelievably hard for the team," so the contract extension new was "brilliant".

"Brilliant, brilliant news, I would say. His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all.

"As a striker who can play on the wing, he gives us so many options and since he came to Liverpool he has improved so much. I have said before that Diogo is the player we hoped he would be but also a little bit better, so long may this continue," added Klopp in his interview with Liverpool's official website.

The Reds recently played against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, and Strasbourg in their pre-season fixtures, while they also defeated Manchester City to win the Community Shield. Jota missed all these games as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.





Not a bad way to start 🏆😁 pic.twitter.com/OqwR5IISrk — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) July 31, 2022





But when fully fit again, the 25-year-old forward is looking to play his part in adding more silverware to the club's trophy cabinet.

"Unfortunately for me, I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal. So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say," added Jota.

Liverpool are set to kickstart their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Aug. 6 (Saturday).