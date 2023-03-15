Real Madrid favourites against Liverpool in Champions League

Madrid: Real Madrid entertain Liverpool in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The reigning title holders are clear favorites to progress against the side they beat in last season's final after a 5-2 win in Liverpool three weeks ago, where they picked holes in a fragile Liverpool midfield and defense.





Liverpool have shown some signs of recovery since then, with a 7-0 thrashing of an in-form Manchester United, but Jurgen Klopp's side was brought crashing back to earth again at the weekend when they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth, who had started that game bottom of the Premier League. Real Madrid ended an indifferent run of form, which saw them lose to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and draw with Atletico Madrid and Betis, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Saturday, a Xinhua report said.



