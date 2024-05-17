Live
- SC gives no interim relief to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
- Sparks fly as BJP, Congress, SP big guns roar in Amethi
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
Just In
Retiring as a legend: FIFA pay tribute to Chhetri with Messi, Ronaldo comparison
New Delhi: The official handle for the FIFA World Cup has posted a tribute for Chhetri as well which included the iconic photo of him standing with...
New Delhi: The official handle for the FIFA World Cup has posted a tribute for Chhetri as well which included the iconic photo of him standing with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on a podium, which signifies the top three active international goal scorers.
The picture was coupled with a caption, "Retiring as a legend".
"Sunil Chhetri, the world's third-highest active international goalscorer, will play his final game for Indian Football in next month's FIFA WorldCup qualifiers," added the official account for the FIFA World Cup on X (formerly known as Twitter).
FIFA World Cup’s official account also posted a video of Chhetri's previous interview in which he talked about the comparisons made between him, Messi and Ronaldo.
"Some of the fans go overboard and think about comparing (with Messi & Ronaldo) but there are footballing fans who understand there is no comparison between the kind of players that we are but I will definitely compete with them with all my might in terms of giving the best for your country. There I probably would not lose," Chhetri had said to FIFA +