Retiring as a legend: FIFA pay tribute to Chhetri with Messi, Ronaldo comparison

New Delhi: The official handle for the FIFA World Cup has posted a tribute for Chhetri as well which included the iconic photo of him standing with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on a podium, which signifies the top three active international goal scorers.



The picture was coupled with a caption, "Retiring as a legend".

"Sunil Chhetri, the world's third-highest active international goalscorer, will play his final game for Indian Football in next month's FIFA WorldCup qualifiers," added the official account for the FIFA World Cup on X (formerly known as Twitter).

FIFA World Cup’s official account also posted a video of Chhetri's previous interview in which he talked about the comparisons made between him, Messi and Ronaldo.

"Some of the fans go overboard and think about comparing (with Messi & Ronaldo) but there are footballing fans who understand there is no comparison between the kind of players that we are but I will definitely compete with them with all my might in terms of giving the best for your country. There I probably would not lose," Chhetri had said to FIFA +