Southgate quits as England head coach after Euro 2024 final loss

New Delhi: Gareth Southgate has resigned as the head coach of the England national football team after 102 games in charge. The Three Lions lost their second consecutive European finals under his regime on Sunday.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," Southgate said in a statement posted on England football’s website.

The 53-year old joined the team in 2016 after they had suffered an embarrassing defeat against Iceland in the Round of 16 at the 2016 Euros. Under his regime, England became one of the best defensive setups in the world and although his 102 game tenure ended without a trophy, he will be remembered as one of the best managers in the country’s history with two Euro finals appearances and one semi-final appearance in the 2018 World Cup.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many way," the statement further read.