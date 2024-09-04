Former Indian wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra included in BCCI selection committee

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Ajay Ratra has been included in the Indian men’s cricket team’s selection committee. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recommended and approved Ratra’s inclusion in the men’s selection committee.

The men’s cricket team’s selection committee is headed by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar. Ratra will replace former Indian player Salil Ankola in the committee.



Ratra has played six Test matches and 12 ODIs for India. He played for Haryana in the Indian domestic circuit and the wicket-keeper batter played more than 90 first class matches with close to 4,000 runs. He has also been involved in 240 dismissals behind the wicket.



The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a media release, confirmed Ratra’s appointment into the selection committee and said his experience in Indian cricket will augur well for the sport. “Ratra, a former Indian wicket keeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket. As a selector, Mr. Ratra will work alongside the existing members of the selection committee to identify and support the next generation of cricketers who will represent India on the global stage,” the media release stated.



Ratra has also got extensive coaching experience as he has worked as the head coach of the Assam and Uttar Pradesh teams in the Indian domestic cricket arena. Ajay Ratra has also accompanied the Indian team as a part of the coaching staff for the ODI series in South Africa in 2023.



The BCCI media release added that Ratra’s insights will be instrumental to the selection committee. “His insights will be instrumental to the committee in ensuring that the best talent is identified, nurtured, and given the opportunity to excel at the highest level,” the media release from the BCCI read.

