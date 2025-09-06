Formula 1: Pierre Gasly signs contract extension with Alpine

Monza: Pierre Gasly has committed his long-term future to Alpine by signing a contract extension that will see him race for the French manufacturer until at least the end of the 2028 campaign.

The 29-year-old joined Alpine ahead of the 2023 season and has since scored two podiums while also playing a key role in helping the team secure sixth place in the Teams’ Championship last season.

“I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future," Gasly said in a statement.

“Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships. We’re all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”

Gasly’s previous contract wasn’t due to expire until the end of next season but both sides were keen to extend that deal by a further two years and so put pen to paper ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Alpine Executive Advisor Briatore hailed Gasly’s efforts at Alpine so far. “Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

"We’re well prepared for the new era of Formula 1, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

“Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time,” said Briatore.