Gill down with 'dengue'

Chennai: The Indian team's worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia have been compounded with in-form Shubman Gill suspected to be suffering from dengue and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday's match against Australia here. Ishan Kishan could open the innings in case Gill is ruled out. The BCCI is yet to confirm the nature of the illness. "He's under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon. We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team," the medical update from BCCI stated.

The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. While Gill could be a non-starter against Australia, there is a high chance that he won't play against Afghanistan (Oct 11) and Pakistan (Oct 14) in case the recovery takes more time.