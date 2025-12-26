Girls shine at Dr. Dipti Sur Memorial Multi Sports C’ship

The two-day Dr. Dipti Sur Memorial Multi Sports Championship for Girls, aimed at empowering young girls through competitive sports, concluded successfully at the Col. C. K. Nayudu Stadium, Masab Tank, on December 23.

Army Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Golconda, and TMREIS emerged as dominant performers, showcasing exceptional talent and sporting excellence in two-day sports initiative aimed at empowering young girls through competitive athletics. Around 550 young athletes participated in the mega event, competing in Cricket, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Track and Field, along with indigenous games such as Kabaddi and Kho-Kho.

Emilia Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer for Public Engagement, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, attended the prize distribution ceremony as the special guest, while Brigadier S V Kulkarni graced the occasion as chief guest. The championship was inaugurated on December 22 by Sandhya Rani, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC, Hyderabad.

Dedicated to the memory of noted educator Dr. Dipti Sur, the tournament highlighted the transformative power of sports and education in youth development.