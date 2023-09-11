Live
- Delhi-NCR sees rise in viral fever, flu & dengue cases: Doctors
- Indian diaspora body congratulates PM Modi for successfully holding G20 Summit
- Air India deploys Service Assurance Officers at 16 major Indian airports for on-ground assistance
- Taking blessings of god and goddess before going into 2024 'war', says Lalu Prasad
- NDRF provided CBRN security during G20 Summit
- Qualcomm to continue supplying 5G modem for Apple iPhones till 2026
- U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India gear up for do-or-die battle against UAE
- Delhi court adjourns to Sep 14 day-to-day hearing in 2020 North-East riots case
- Vijayan breaks silence over daughter's 'controversial' business deals
- Delhi High Court directs AAP Government to file detailed status report on child beggars
Just In
Golf: Diksha Dagar's run of Top-10 finishes ends with tied 21st spot in Big Green Egg Open
Diksha Dagar had another decent finish with a 2-under 70 card on the final day of the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands on the Ladies European Tour.
Hilversum (The Netherlands): Diksha Dagar had another decent finish with a 2-under 70 card on the final day of the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands on the Ladies European Tour.
The 22-year-old left-hander, Diksha had rounds of 71-70-70 in a steady display, but not quite to maintain her run of Top-10 finishes.
Diksha, who had a late bogey, finished 5-under 211 and was Tied-21st. She had two birdies and one bogey on either side of the Hilversumsche Golf Club.
Despite a modest T-21 finish, Diksha stayed in third place in the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for the LET. It has been a great season so far for Diksha who has had one win and six Top-10 finishes with a consistent display on all fronts. She also notched up a career-best finish in a Major at T-21 in the AIG Women’s Open.
As for the other Indians, Vani Kapoor (70) was T-39 at 1-under 215, while the other girls, Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Avani Prashanth had missed the cut.
A thrilling final day saw Thai rookie Trichat Cheenglab landing her maiden LET title as she fired a 67 (-5) to win by one shot. With seven players tied at the top before the final round, it was a close affair.
In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top three players remained the same with Celine Boutier leading followed by Ana Peláez Trivino in second and Diksha Dagar in third.
Cheenglab moved into fourth on 1,317.72 points and extended her lead at the top of the Rookie of the Year standings.