Golf: Third event of PGTI NexGen to tee of in Phillaur on March 25

Jalandhar: The third event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NexGen season will be the Phillaur Open which will be played from March 25 – 27 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur. The Pro-Am event will be played on March 23.

The tournament offers a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh and marks the return of professional golf and the PGTI to Phillaur after 14 years. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 90 professionals including local names Amit Kumar and Swatanter Kumar, both hailing from Phillaur.

The first two events of the PGTI NexGen season held in Gurugram and Kapurthala over the last two weeks were won by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow and Brijesh Kumar of Panchkula both of whom now jointly lead the 2025 PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

The winner of this year’s NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re excited about returning to Phillaur, an important golfing centre in Punjab, after a long gap of 14 years. We thank Mr. R S Gill and the Ranjitgarh Golf Club, for supporting our endeavour of bringing professional golf back to Phillaur. Punjab has been producing top golfers for India, be it men professionals and amateurs or lady professionals and amateurs. Bringing PGTI to Punjab ensures that the supply line for top golfers continues.

“The first two PGTI NEXGEN events have witnessed thrilling contests and we look forward to another week of high-quality golf here in Phillaur as the race to the top in the NEXGEN Order of Merit gets even more intense.”



