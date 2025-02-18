Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025 begins in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025 kick-started at Glade One Golf Resort & Club here on Tuesday and will run till February 21.

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will be played over a total of 54 holes. The field features 126 players, including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The first two rounds will comprise of nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals, such as Yuvraj Sandhu, Rashid Khan, defending champion Abhinav Lohan, Rahil Gangjee, Gaurav Pratap Singh, former Gujarat Open champions Karandeep Kochhar and Chikkarangappa, PGTI Qualifying School Winner Shubham Narain as well as Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan, both former winners at Glade One, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (former winner at Glade One), Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran; Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti; Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo; and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan of Glade One and Arshpreet Thind, the former GM of Glade One. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Islam Khan, Krish Patel and Lt. Col. Shakti Singh.

At the Glade One championship golf course, each of the nine holes has been meticulously crafted, giving them a unique character while striking a balance between aesthetics, strategy, playability and leisure.

Gujarat Tourism’s association with the event presents a great opportunity to promote one of the top golfing venues of Gujarat - Glade One Golf Resort & Club. The promotion of Gujarat’s leading golfing venues will help tap into the immense potential for golf tourism in the state. Gujarat Tourism and PGTI look forward to continuing their mutually beneficial partnership with the staging of yet another successful event.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Glade One and Gujarat Tourism for partnering us in staging the Glade One presents Gujarat Open. Glade One is truly an international Golf Real Estate project that matches any in the world. The outstanding Glade One Golf Resort & Club provides the perfect setting for us to facilitate the promotion of golf tourism in the state in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism. The unique format adds an exciting dimension to the event.”

Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan from Glade One Golf Resort, said, “I’m hosting my first event in this capacity and am honoured to announce the return of the Gujarat Open for its 5th consecutive year to Glade One. Professionals from around the world will gather once again to vie for the prestigious title, the Glade One presents Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2025."



