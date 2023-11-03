Guntur Athlete Rashmi bags bronze

Guntur: Athlete K Rashmi of Guntur bagged bronze medal in women’s Javelin throw at 37th national games being conducted in Goa from October 25 to November 9, said Athletic Association district secretary GVS Prasad.

He said Rashmi is the pride of the district and recalled that earlier she bagged a medal in the 36th national games held in Ahmedabad. AICC secretary Usha Naidu, Dr M Siva Kumar, Dr Amarnath congratulated her. They expressed confidence that she will win some more medals and get name and fame to the state and country.