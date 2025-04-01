Harassment By HCA? SRH threatens to leave Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 2016 IPL champions, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Pat Cummins, are considering relocating from their home venue, Hyderabad, due to alleged blackmail and intimidation by top officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) over free tickets.

Following these allegations, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a vigilance probe. He has directed Director-General of the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing K Srinivas Reddy to investigate and submit a detailed report. The CM also warned of strict action against anyone attempting to coerce the SRH management into providing complimentary passes.

SunRisers Hyderabad manager Srinath TB, in an email to HCA treasurer CJ Srinivas, accused the association—particularly its president Jagan Mohan Rao Arshinapally—of “intimidation, coercion, and blackmail” for free IPL tickets.

“These unprofessional threats and actions by HCA, especially by the current president, clearly indicate that you do not want SunRisers to play at your stadium. If that is the case, please confirm in writing so that we can inform the BCCI, the Telangana government, and our top management, and we will decide to move to another venue,” Srinath stated in the email.

In the email, Srinath further detailed an incident where HCA officials allegedly locked the F3 Corporate Box, refusing to open it unless they were given 20 extra free tickets.

He claimed that despite efforts by SRH officials to resolve the issue amicably, HCA refused to unlock the box until an hour before the game. “This act of blackmailing for complimentary tickets just hours before our match is not only illegal but also unacceptable, raising serious concerns about our working relationship,” the email read.

He also pointed out that HCA has traditionally received 50 complimentary tickets in the F12A box as part of the 3,900 free tickets allocated to the association. “The seating capacity of 50 in the above-said box is as per the manifest,” Srinath stated.

Srinath emphasized that SRH and HCA had maintained a good working relationship for 12 years, but tensions have escalated in the past two years over complimentary tickets. Notably, Jagan Mohan Rao assumed charge as HCA president in October 2023.

So far in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL, SunRisers Hyderabad has played two matches at their home venue. They secured a victory against the Rajasthan Royals but suffered a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.