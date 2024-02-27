Haryana and Patna Secure Semifinal Spots in Pro Kabaddi League.

The Pro Kabaddi League's tenth season is approaching its climax as the semifinalists have been determined. Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates secured their spots in the semifinals after winning the eliminator matches. In Eliminator-1 held at the Hyderabad venue, Haryana Steelers triumphed over Gujarat Giants with a commanding 42-25 victory.





Right from the outset, Haryana dominated the match, taking a 16-21 lead by halftime. Both teams were bowled out thrice, but Haryana surged ahead in the second half, with Gujarat being bowled out twice. Key contributors for Haryana included riders Vinay with 12 points and Shivam with 8 points, along with defender Mohit scoring seven points. For Gujarat, Partheek and Rakesh managed to score five points each.

In the previous Eliminator-1 match, Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates engaged in a fiercely contested battle, ultimately won by Patna Pirates with a narrow 35-37 margin. The match remained tight throughout, with Dabang Delhi leading by one point (20-19) at halftime. However, Patna Pirates turned the tide in the second half, securing victory as Delhi faltered.













Patna's captain and rider Sachin played a pivotal role with nine points, while Delhi's captain Ashu Malik stood out with 19 points. The semifinals are scheduled to take place at the Hyderabad venue, with Puneri Paltan facing Patna Pirates in Semi-Final-1 at 8 PM, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Haryana Steelers in Semi-Final-2 at 9 PM.