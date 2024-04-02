Live
Awards increase responsibility on the individual, says Hardik after being named Player of the Year
The Indian men’s hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023 award in the men’s category.
New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023 award in the men’s category. Notably, he also won the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023, which took place in the national capital on Sunday.
This award recognises Hardik’s exceptional talent, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the sport over the past year. His unwavering commitment, exemplary leadership as the vice-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, and unparalleled performance have made him a standout player in the global hockey circuit in the years gone by.
The journey of the 25-year-old player to the summit of the sport has been nothing short of inspirational. Beginning his career with remarkable promise, Pandya has evolved into a lynchpin of the Indian men’s hockey team, showcasing exceptional technical prowess and strategic acumen on the field.
The midfielder has been pivotal in guiding the team and not just earning accolades for himself but also bringing immense pride and glory to the country. The 25-year-old, who hails from Jalandhar, also won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2022.
Expressing his delight at winning the award for the second consecutive year, the midfielder said, “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and support staff for putting their faith in me. This will further push me to perform even better. Honestly, I didn’t expect to win as there were a lot of strong contenders like Harmanpreet Singh, and PR Sreejesh, who have been outstanding in the past year. I believe we had a roller-coaster year as a team. I honestly feel that I am accepting this honour on behalf of the entire team.”
“There is an increased amount of responsibility when you get such individual awards and recognition. I feel that when the federation gives you such prestigious awards, it means that they trust you and you should be able to perform to your best in matches that you play,” he added.
Having made his senior international debut in 2018, Hardik Singh has proved his mettle by donning 123 caps for India. For his remarkable performances and contributions in the gold-winning Indian team at the Asian Games and the Asian Champions Trophy, he was also named the Men’s FIH Player of the Year in 2023, adding another feather to the cap of the dynamic talented player.