Huge moment for Indian motorsport: Amit Malviya after Kush Maini's Formula 2 race win

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday said that with Kush Maini's win in the Formula 2 race at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, history has been scripted, and it's a huge moment for Indian motorsport.

He said that the victory of Kush, who has become the first Indian to achieve the laurel, shows that India is no longer just watching motorsport but competing at the highest levels.

Malviya exuded hope that soon the F1 race would see participation by an Indian driver.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Malviya said that: "INDIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM IN MONACO. History has been made! Kush Maini has become the first-ever Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the legendary Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco! This isn’t just a personal milestone—it is a huge moment for Indian motorsport."

The BJP leader also shared information about Formula 2 (F2), saying it is the final step before Formula 1 (F1) -- the pinnacle of global motorsport.

"But wait, what is Formula 2? Formula 2 (F2) is the final step before Formula 1 (F1) -- the pinnacle of global motorsport. It is where the world's best young drivers prove their talent before entering F1. Every F1 driver you know -- from Hamilton to Leclerc -- once raced in F2. So when an Indian wins in F2, especially at a track as iconic as Monaco, it is not just a race win—it is a statement," his post read.

"Kush's victory shows that India is no longer just watching motorsport—we are now competing at the highest levels. Here is to many more podiums and an Indian driver in F1 soon. Jai Hind!" he posted.

Notably, Kush Maini secured victory in the Monte Carlo Sprint Race for DAMS Lucas Oil, converting pole position at the Circuit de Monaco.

The Indian driver held off fellow Alpine Academy talent Gabriele Minì, who finished second for PREMA Racing, and became the first Indian driver to win a race at the iconic venue.

Soon after Maini's win, the Indian National Anthem was played at Monaco.

After winning the race, Mani said: "P1, first Indian to win in Monaco too. It’s a great honour and a dream come true. I want to say thank you to DAMS and everyone who has supported me. We keep believing!"