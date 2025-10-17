Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Hyd Black Hawks bag 3-1 win over Goa Guardians
Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated Goa Guardians 15-13, 20-18, 15-17, 15-9 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday. Yudi Yamamoto was named the Player of the Match and the Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed up to sixth place on the table with seven points.
The Hyderabad Black Hawks raced to a two set lead while Goa Guardians struggled with unforced errors. Prince’s presence at the net helped pull back a set for the Guardians but Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil’s relentless attacks secured the 3-1 win for the Hyderabad Balck Hawks.
Hyderabad began the first set on the front foot, with Brazillian Vitor Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil Kumar shining at the net. While the Guardians’ Nathaniel Dickinson and Chirag Yadav kept them in touch with powerful spikes. However, Sahil Kumar’s thunderous spike helped the Black Hawks claim the first set.