Hyd Black Hawks bag 3-1 win over Goa Guardians

Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated Goa Guardians 15-13, 20-18, 15-17, 15-9 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday. Yudi Yamamoto was named the Player of the Match and the Hyderabad Black Hawks climbed up to sixth place on the table with seven points.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks raced to a two set lead while Goa Guardians struggled with unforced errors. Prince’s presence at the net helped pull back a set for the Guardians but Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil’s relentless attacks secured the 3-1 win for the Hyderabad Balck Hawks.

Hyderabad began the first set on the front foot, with Brazillian Vitor Yudi Yamamoto and Sahil Kumar shining at the net. While the Guardians’ Nathaniel Dickinson and Chirag Yadav kept them in touch with powerful spikes. However, Sahil Kumar’s thunderous spike helped the Black Hawks claim the first set.