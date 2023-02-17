Hyderabad's Preethi qualifies for Asian Games 2023

Hyderabad: Preethi Kongara along with four of her colleagues at the YCH Foundation continued to practice hard with her crew Sudanshu Shekhar of the Indian Navy and finished at the top with a significant lead to qualify from India for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Preethi had a setback with a bout of chicken pox just before the trials and lost some crucial time recuperating and losing practice but bounced back with a winning streak.

The third trials concluded on Wednesday and she is now Hyderabad and Telangana's first ever female sailor to qualify for the Asian Games thanks to the Naavika program at the YCH Sports Foundation.

Preethi is a master sailor in lighter winds and plans to work hard on her fitness and weight to prepare for the heavier winds expected at the games. Preeethi will now embark on an international circuit to gain the experience needed for a medal at the Games and thereafter on the Olympic trail.

The YCH Foundation provided Preethi and Sudanshu with a new boat from New Zealand and intensive coaching with her crew at Bombay alongside multiple coaches to hone her skills under variant water and weather conditions

The pair Preethi Kongara of YCH and Sudanshu Shekhar of the Indian Navy will now embark on an international circuit leading upto the Huangzhou games at China while the sailing venue will be at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre

Preethi started training in 2020 on the mixed doubles class of boats with the Asian Games 2022 in mind but failed to qualify placing 4th in India .

The Asian Games were postponed due to Covid to September 23 and the Federation decided to have another set of 3 selection trials and qualified for the Games from India.