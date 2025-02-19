IMS Noida Hosts the Open Men’s Volleyball Tournament at Campus

Noida : The Open Men's Volleyball Tournament was inaugurated in grand passion and fervour at Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida Football Ground. Day one of the tournament was a spine-chilling display of sportsmanship, friendly rivalry, and competitiveness. All the teams participating put their best foot on the ground, and the match started to a dynamiting and thrumming beginning.

IMS Noida was privileged to have Mr. Rohit Rana, a celebrity volleyball player, as the Chief Guest for the tournament. His motivational speech inspired players and spectators alike to their very hearts. Mr. Rana's presence raised the bar for the event, upholding the tradition of sportsmanship and excellence for the sport of volleyball.

Apart from this, Prof. (Dr.) Vikash Dhawan, Director General, IMS Noida, and Mr. Chiraag Gupta, Vice President, IMS Noida, also attended the event. They were the key motivational forces behind holding the tournament through their words of guidance and encouragement. The encouragement and guidance offered by them also encouraged the participants further, and the competitive spirit grew.

The long-awaited opening ceremony of the event began at 10:15 AM with a warm welcome of all the guests. Mr. Rohit Rana was also specially honored for his contribution to the sport. This was then followed by the Oath Ceremony where all the players took an oath of their commitment towards fair play and sportsmanship. A Cultural Program featuring vibrant performances created a lively atmosphere for the day. The official Opening Ceremony heralded the start of an exciting tournament.

"As someone who is a strong believer in youth activity and sports, it is great to see such enthusiasm and competitive spirit among the players. This tournament offers a great opportunity to nurture and develop the next generation of volleyball players," said Prof. (Dr.) Vikash Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida.

"Today's competition is as much about victory as it is about inculcating values of teamwork, discipline, and enthusiasm for the sport in the participants. The calibre we see today is the best and I would wish to see some cliff-hanging experiences in the days to come," said Mr. Chiraag Gupta, Vice President, IMS Noida.

As the matches opened, the pitch was ablaze. The two teams showed exquisite skill, passion, and unity, and they left the crowd dumbfounded with what they showed. The deafening crowds' applause heightened the suspense, and Day 1 was a sportsmanlike achievement of passion.

With such a start fueled by adrenaline, the tournament will see more dramatic encounters and thrill in the days ahead. The fans are requested to keep cheering as the fight for the win continues.