India all out for 387, match England’s first-innings total

India were all out for 387 and matched England’s first-innings total on a see-sawing day three of the third Test here on Saturday.

KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls, becoming only the second India batter to score more than one hundred at Lord’s after Dilip Vengsarkar, while southpaws Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 74 and 72 respectively.

England were 2 for no loss in 1 over that was bowled by Bumrah.

Pant was run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch.

India resumed the day on 145 for three and after the Rahul-Pant stand, the duo of Jadeja and Nitish Reddy (30) added 72 runs for the sixth wicket to prop up the visitors.

However, England managed to end India’s innings at the fag end of the day’s play.

Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, even as Pant brought up his fifty with a hooked six over deep fine leg off Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is no longer in the selectors’ scheme of things but the 37-year-old will once again head into another domestic season, starting next month, with hopes of donning the national whites one more time.

Rahane, who has scored 5077 runs in 85 Tests with 12 hundreds, last played for India during the tour of West Indies in 2023, but since then, the selection committee under Ajit Agarkar preferred to look ahead, ignoring him and another stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara.

“It’s good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Test cricket and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days and I carried my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting so the preparation has just begun,” Rahane told Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

Brief scores:

England 1st innings: 387 all out.

India 1st innings: 387 all out in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74, Ravindra Jadeja 72; Chris Woakes 3/84).