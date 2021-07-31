India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

BADMINTON

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu slumped to a 18-21 12-21 defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals. She will now fight for bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.

HOCKEY

Striker Vandana Katariya scored a historic hat-trick to help Indian women's hockey beat South Africa 4-3. In other result, Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 to clear India's passage into quarterfinals.

ATHLETICS

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics with a throw of 64m to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round.

Seema Punia made an exit after finishing sixth in qualification A and 16th overall with a below-par best throw of 60.57m.

BOXING

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Pooja Rani bowed out of the Olympics after suffering crushing defeats. Panghal lost 1-4 to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez. Pooja lost 0-5 to China's Qian Li.

ARCHERY

Atanu Das lost 4-6 to Japan's in the men's individual pre-quarterfinals to make exit from the Games. India's challenged ended in the sport.

SHOOTING

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant could not make the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, settling for the 15th and 33rd position respectively.

SAILING

Sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar stayed at 17th position overall after the penultimate race in the men's skiff 49er event.