India beat Pak in thriller to bag quash team gold after 8 yrs

Hangzhou : India scored a sensational come from behind triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to win the gold medal in men's Team squash at the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

India came back after losing the first match before Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh won their matches to seal 2-1 victory for India.

Abhay Singh defeated Noor Zaman of Pakistan, coming back from 2-1 games and facing match ball at 8-10 to level scores at 10-10 and then win the next two points and clinched a sensational victory for India.

It was sweet revenge for India as they had lost to Pakistan in the group stages but on Saturday came back strongly to win the gold medal. This is India's second gold medal in the team championships, having won the gold medal for the first time in 2014 in Incheon.

Saurav Ghosal made the win possible when he pulled India level after Mahesh Mangaonkar had lost the opening match to Nasir Iqbal 3-0.

Saurav defeated Mohammad Asim Khan 3-0, running circles around the Pakistani player. Abhay Singh then clinched victory with a brilliant 3-2 victory, clinching the match 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 victory that had the entire stadium on the edge on their seats.

"When we lost to Pakistan earlier in the Asian Games, I thought they (Abhay Singh and Mahesh Mangaonkar) were too emotional and thus lost their matches, this is my personal opinion and I conveyed it to them. I told them that they would have been stronger and won their matches if they had been calm. Today Abhay was a lot calmer and for him to come back from match ball down and win it is sensational," said Saurav Ghosal after India's 3-2 victory over Pakistan that clinched victory for India.

Ranked as the top seed, India had easy 3-0 wins against Singapore, Qatar and Kuwait in Pool A before their march was halted by Pakistan by a 2-1 victory.

India made it to the semifinals where they played Malaysia and scripted a superb 2-0 win setting up a second clash with Pakistan. Saurav Ghosal said it was hard for India on both days.

Abhay Singh termed it the best win of his career and said he got a lot of support and encouragement from Saurav Ghosal. "He kept telling me to keep calm that I can do it. It was a very emotional moment for me and I just let it off after winning the match," he said.