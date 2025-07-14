Live
India Collapse at Lord’s: 83/7 Chasing 193 vs England – Archer, Stokes Shine
Highlights
India in big trouble at Lord’s, reeling at 83/7 while chasing just 193 against England. Archer, Stokes lead the charge as Jadeja and Nitish try to save the match.
India is in deep trouble at 83 for 7, chasing a target of 193 on the final day at Lord’s. What looked like an easy win has turned into a dramatic collapse.
Rishabh Pant was bowled for 9 by Jofra Archer, who has taken 3 wickets so far. KL Rahul scored 39 but was dismissed by Ben Stokes. Washington Sundar was out for a duck.
India still needs 106 runs with only three wickets remaining. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish are the last recognized pair at the crease.
Earlier, England were bowled out for just 192 in their second innings. However, India’s top order — Jaiswal (0), Gill (6), and Nair (14) — failed to chase the low total, leaving the match on a knife’s edge.
