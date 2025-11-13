  1. Home
India crush Oz by 209 runs in Women’s Blind T20 WC match

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 12:46 PM IST
India crush Az by 209 runs in Women's Blind T20 WC match
New Delhi: India continued their dominant run, defeating Australia by 209 runs in a Women’s Blind T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Batting first, India posted 292 for 4 with captain Deepika TC (B3) scoring 91 off 58 balls, while Phula Saren (B3) added a rapid-fire 54 not out off 22 balls.

Australia also gave away 52 runs in extras and another 26 runs in penalty. Australia’s batting then folded up for 57 in 19.3 overs.

Deepika was named ‘Player of the Match’ for her all-round performance. In another match, Nepal defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Chasing 88, Nepal achieved the target in 5.2 overs.

Brief scores: India Women 292/4 in 20 overs. Australia Women: 57 all out in 19.3 overs.

Women’s Blind T20 World CupIndia vs AustraliaDeepika TCPhula SarenCricket News India

