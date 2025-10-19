Live
- Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan
- Credit for SC's green cracker nod goes to Delhiites who elected BJP govt: Virendra Sachdeva
- Vaigai dam water level rises sharply; flood alert in five TN districts
- MLC Dr. Manjunath Bhandari Criticises RSS, BJP Over Children’s Training and Priyank Kharge Controversy
- MCF Transitions to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Signalling New Growth in Mangaluru
- AP CM Chandrababu reviews on upcoming investment summit in Visakhapatnam
- Kerala man gets life term for murdering woman
- Army jawan saves life of infant on speeding train
- Probe tightens as SIT gears up for more arrests
- Airport agencies need to sensitise their officers in prevailing laws: SC
India eyes win over formidable England
Indore: In the thick of the festive spirit, all cities in India make for an illuminating look through decorative lights, diyas lit up in various...
Indore: In the thick of the festive spirit, all cities in India make for an illuminating look through decorative lights, diyas lit up in various shapes and joy being all around. Amidst this festive atmosphere and heat being at its best, a refreshed India will be back in action to restart its quest of entering the semi-finals when it faces a formidable England in a must-win clash at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.
By the time the match will be on, one can expect for the 30,000-seater stadium located bang in the centre of the city to be packed to the rafters. The buzz around the India-England clash has already spilled into the city, with locals starting to make their match-day predictions with the casual ease of seasoned pundits.
Squads
India:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.
England:Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.