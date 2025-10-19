India eyes win over formidable England

Indore: In the thick of the festive spirit, all cities in India make for an illuminating look through decorative lights, diyas lit up in various shapes and joy being all around. Amidst this festive atmosphere and heat being at its best, a refreshed India will be back in action to restart its quest of entering the semi-finals when it faces a formidable England in a must-win clash at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

By the time the match will be on, one can expect for the 30,000-seater stadium located bang in the centre of the city to be packed to the rafters. The buzz around the India-England clash has already spilled into the city, with locals starting to make their match-day predictions with the casual ease of seasoned pundits.

Squads

India:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.

England:Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.