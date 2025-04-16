India face Canada, Nigeria in seven-nation race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India’s ambition to host the centennial edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030 faces tough competition as Commonwealth Sport has officially confirmed receiving expressions of interest (EOIs) from seven nations and territories across four continents.

Canada and Nigeria have already joined India in publicly expressing their intent to host the prestigious multi-sport event. Two other unnamed nations have also shown interest in hosting the 2030 Games, while New Zealand is reportedly eyeing the 2034 edition as part of the long-term hosting pipeline.

The surge in international interest underscores a growing competition for what is considered a milestone edition of the Games, marking 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games in 1930.

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir said, “We are thrilled with the incredible interest from around the Commonwealth in hosting the 2030 centennial Commonwealth Games and beyond. This positive response from four of our six regions underlines the importance and significance of the Commonwealth Games and its position as the major multi-sport event in the world sporting calendar alongside the O.lympic Games and Paralympics and shows the strength and appeal of our reimagined Games model.

“We have made significant progress over the last 12 months, securing a host for 2026 and a pipeline of potential hosts for 2030 and beyond. We cannot understate the hugely significant role Scotland has played in this change, having the foresight, tenacity, and innovative thinking to step forward and host the Games in Glasgow in 2026 within an incredibly tight timeframe, building on their legacy of Glasgow 2014."

India submitted its Letter of Intent (LOI) to Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins in February.

India’s pitch to host the Games comes at a time when the Commonwealth Sport movement is transforming to promote a more flexible and sustainable event model. The upcoming 2026 Games in Glasgow — a city that stepped up within a tight timeframe — is being hailed as a bridge to a “re-imagined” Games format that could shape the future of major multi-sport events.

“Glasgow’s pioneering example will increase the breadth of countries able to host the Games in the decades ahead,” Sadleir added. “This pipeline also gives confidence to our commercial partners and reaffirms the Commonwealth Games as a major milestone for athletes.”



