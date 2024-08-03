India stun Australia in hockey for first time at a mega event since 1972

Paris: A double strike by skipper Harmanpreet Singh helped the Indian men's hockey team prevail over Australia 3-2 for the first time in the Olympics since 1972 here at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Friday. The Indian men's hockey team had last defeated Australia in the Olympics in Munich in 1972 when Mukhbain Singh scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory. It was also India's first win over Australia in the Olympics on an artificial turf.

For India, drag-flicker Harmanpreet converted a short corner and a penalty corner after Abhishek had netted the first goal of the match in the 12th minute. Meanwhile, Thomas Craig and Blake Govers found the back of the net for the Aussies.

With this win, India finish their pool engagements in the second position in Pool B with nine points, finishing behind table toppers Belgium (12), who are yet to play a match. The pole position will not change even if Belgium loses its match against Argentina and will play in the quarterfinal on Sunday, August 4.

"It was an important match. We needed a match like this before the quarterfinals. From the start we put them under pressure. It's a proud moment to beat Australia," a proud Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We took it quarter by quarter. It's always said that Australia is a big team, although we don't approach the match with that mentality, it's big win for us."

The Indian team looked completely different on the field from the start of play on Friday. They were making inroads in the Australian circle and Shamsher Sigh even had a shot on goal in the third minute which was saved by goalkeeper Andrew Charter. However, Australia also had a couple of shots on the target on PR Sreejesh's post and the veteran saved them all to avoid an early deficit. In the 12th minute, Abhishek scored for India with an electric reserve flick to give an early lead before Harmanpreet doubled it in the next minute, converting a penalty corner.

India's 2-0 healthy lead gave them the upper hand on the pitch with the forwards eager to make it big in the second quarter. However, it was Australia's Thomas Craig who scored the first goal for them in the 25th minute on a penalty corner to return with the scoreline of 2-1 at half-time.

The third quarter also went India's way as they extended their lead to two goals with Harmanpreet's second goal on the penalty corner in the 32nd minute. Australia tried to reduce their deficit but failed to do so against India's solid defensive wall.< Despite constant attacks from the Australian team, India managed to win the match 3-2 on the final hooter.