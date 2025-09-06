Live
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in campaign-opener
Hangzhou (China): Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung scored a brace each as India began their campaign in the women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament with a 11-0 thrashing of Thailand here on Friday.
Udita scored in the 30th and 52nd minutes from penalty corners while Dung Dung struck in the 45th and 54th minutes.
India’s other goal-scorers were Mumtaz Khan (7th minute), Sangita Kumari (10th), Navneet Kaur (16th), Lalremsiami (18th), Thoudam Suman Devi (49th), Sharmila Devi (57th) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th).
India, currently ranked ninth in the world, led 5-0 at half time in the Pool B match against the 30th ranked Thais.
The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage.
The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.
India have come into the tournament without the injured duo of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace drag-flicker Deepika.
The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women’s World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.
After Thailand, India will take on Japan on Saturday, followed by the final pool match against Singapore on September 8.