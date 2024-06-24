Live
- Collector Jitesh Patil examined the performance of agriculture drones
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
Just In
India to field strong 11-member squad in Asian Junior squash
Highlights
India will be represented by a strong 11-member squad at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held over five days in Islamabad, starting on Tuesday.
New Delhi : India will be represented by a strong 11-member squad at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held over five days in Islamabad, starting on Tuesday.
Nine of the players are seeded in the top-10 in their respective age-group categories, with Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia the second seeds among boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 respectively.
India squad (with seedings in brackets):
Boys – U-17: Yusha Nafees (6); U-15: Shiven Agarwal (2), Lokesh Subramani; U-13: Dhruv Bopana.
Girls – U-19: Nirupama Dubey (5), Shameena Riaz (8); U-17: Unnati Tripathi (6); U-15: Anika Dubey (8), Diva Shah (9); U-13: Aadya Budhia (2); Goushika M (4).'
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS