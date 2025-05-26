India vs England 2025: JioHotstar Bags Digital Rights for 5-Test Series, Sony Retains TV Broadcast

In a major development for cricket fans, JioHotstar has acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights for the highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England, starting June 20 in Leeds.

The agreement was struck with Sony Entertainment Network (Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), which originally held complete rights to the series. While Sony retains the television (linear) broadcast rights and will air the matches on the Sony Sports Network, the digital streaming will now be handled solely by JioHotstar.

Negotiations between the two broadcasting giants have been ongoing for weeks, with a final agreement reportedly reached within the last 24 hours. An official public announcement is expected shortly. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is believed to have played a pivotal role in facilitating the deal between Sony and JioStar.

Series Schedule

The five Tests will be hosted across iconic venues in England:

1st Test: June 20–24 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2–6 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10–14 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23–27 – Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31–August 4 – The Oval, London

JioHotstar will also stream India’s 2026 white-ball tour of England, which includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.





Sony had acquired long-term broadcast rights for all England cricket properties in India through an eight-year deal with the ECB, effective until 2031. Under the current sublicensing agreement, Sony retains broadcast control, while JioStar takes over digital distribution.



