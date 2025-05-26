Live
India vs England 2025: JioHotstar Bags Digital Rights for 5-Test Series, Sony Retains TV Broadcast
JioHotstar will stream the India vs England five-match Test series live starting June 20, 2025, after securing exclusive digital rights from Sony.
In a major development for cricket fans, JioHotstar has acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights for the highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England, starting June 20 in Leeds.
The agreement was struck with Sony Entertainment Network (Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), which originally held complete rights to the series. While Sony retains the television (linear) broadcast rights and will air the matches on the Sony Sports Network, the digital streaming will now be handled solely by JioHotstar.
Negotiations between the two broadcasting giants have been ongoing for weeks, with a final agreement reportedly reached within the last 24 hours. An official public announcement is expected shortly. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is believed to have played a pivotal role in facilitating the deal between Sony and JioStar.
Series Schedule
The five Tests will be hosted across iconic venues in England:
1st Test: June 20–24 – Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test: July 2–6 – Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Test: July 10–14 – Lord’s, London
4th Test: July 23–27 – Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Test: July 31–August 4 – The Oval, London
JioHotstar will also stream India’s 2026 white-ball tour of England, which includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.
Sony had acquired long-term broadcast rights for all England cricket properties in India through an eight-year deal with the ECB, effective until 2031. Under the current sublicensing agreement, Sony retains broadcast control, while JioStar takes over digital distribution.