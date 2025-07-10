India vs England 3rd Test Live: England Batting 83/2, Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes 2 Wickets

Live
Highlights
In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 3rd Test at Lord’s, England scored 83 runs for 2 wickets in 25 overs.
In the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Lord’s, England won the toss and chose to bat first.
By lunch, England made 83 runs losing 2 wickets.
Two Quick Wickets by Nitish Reddy
Indian player Nitish Kumar Reddy took 2 wickets in one over. He got both openers out:
- Ben Duckett scored 23 runs. He was caught by Rishabh Pant.
- Zak Crawley scored 18 runs. He was also caught by Pant.
These two wickets came in the 14th over.
Current Batters
- Joe Root is still batting with 24 runs.
- Ollie Pope is batting with 12 runs.
They are trying to build a good partnership.
Score at 25 Overs
- England: 83 runs for 2 wickets
- Wickets fallen:
- 43/1 (Duckett)
- 44/2 (Crawley)
- Extras: 6 (1 bye, 4 leg byes, 1 no-ball)
