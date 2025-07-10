  • Menu
India vs England 3rd Test Live: England Batting 83/2, Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes 2 Wickets

Highlights

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 3rd Test at Lord’s, England scored 83 runs for 2 wickets in 25 overs.

In the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Lord’s, England won the toss and chose to bat first.

By lunch, England made 83 runs losing 2 wickets.

Two Quick Wickets by Nitish Reddy

Indian player Nitish Kumar Reddy took 2 wickets in one over. He got both openers out:

  • Ben Duckett scored 23 runs. He was caught by Rishabh Pant.
  • Zak Crawley scored 18 runs. He was also caught by Pant.

These two wickets came in the 14th over.

Current Batters

  • Joe Root is still batting with 24 runs.
  • Ollie Pope is batting with 12 runs.

They are trying to build a good partnership.

Score at 25 Overs

  • England: 83 runs for 2 wickets
  • Wickets fallen:
  • 43/1 (Duckett)
  • 44/2 (Crawley)
  • Extras: 6 (1 bye, 4 leg byes, 1 no-ball)
