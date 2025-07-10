India vs England 3rd Test Live: England Batting 83/2, Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes 2 Wickets

In the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Lord’s, England won the toss and chose to bat first.

By lunch, England made 83 runs losing 2 wickets.

Two Quick Wickets by Nitish Reddy

Indian player Nitish Kumar Reddy took 2 wickets in one over. He got both openers out:

Ben Duckett scored 23 runs. He was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Zak Crawley scored 18 runs. He was also caught by Pant.

These two wickets came in the 14th over.

Current Batters

Joe Root is still batting with 24 runs.

Ollie Pope is batting with 12 runs.

They are trying to build a good partnership.

Score at 25 Overs