Indian Hockey on historic high with Olympic bronze

Paris : Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners as India beat Spain 2-1 in the men's hockey bronze medal match of Paris Olympics 2024 at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. India thus secured back-to-back medals at the Olympics, having also won bronze in Tokyo three years back, for the first time in 52 years.

The last time India won back-to-back hockey medals at Olympics was in 1968 and 1972. The Indian players mobbed Sreejesh after the full-time whistle, capping off a brilliant farewell for the 36-year-old. This was India's fourth medal at the 2024 Olympics – all bronze. India’s bronze medal match was particularly significant as it marked the final international appearance of their legendary goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh. The goalkeeper made his debut in 2006 and was a crucial part of the team that won the Olympic bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, too.