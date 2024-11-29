Live
Just In
India's Preparations for Adelaide Test: Rohit, Shubman, and Gambhir Updates
Team India arrives in Canberra for pink ball practice ahead of the Adelaide Test. Get updates on Rohit Sharma’s return, Shubman Gill’s recovery, and Gautam Gambhir’s brief absence from the squad.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has arrived in Canberra for a two-day pink ball practice match against PM's XI on 30 November, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide starting 6 December.
India won the first Test in Perth by 295 runs, despite the absence of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit missed the Perth Test to spend time with his family after the birth of his son, but he will lead the team from the Adelaide Test onwards.
Shubman Gill missed the Perth Test due to a thumb injury but has recovered and is seen without bandages in recent videos. With both Rohit and Shubman returning, Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul are likely to be benched.
In other news, head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned home due to a personal emergency and will rejoin the team on 3 December. During his absence, Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel, and Ryan ten Doeschate will assist the team.